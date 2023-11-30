Tipoff time announced for UD, UC game

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers will play the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The tipoff time for the Hoops Classic was announced Thursday.

According to a press release, “The game was previously listed as ‘to be announced’ as the two schools and bdG Sports awaited the NFL’s Week 15 schedule announcement which included a flex date and time for the Cincinnati Bengals home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier today, the NFL announced the Bengals-Vikings kickoff for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.”

This will be the first game between Dayton and Cincinnati since 2010. Dayton is off to a 5-2 start. Cincinnat is 6-0.

In Other News
1
Kirk Herbstreit has some advice for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
2
Reports: Reds add another veteran free agent pitcher
3
Dayton needs two wins in NCAA volleyball tournament to reach new...
4
Brea, Holmes star in final minutes in Dayton win at SMU
5
6 future Buckeyes set to play for state championships this weekend

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top