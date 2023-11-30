Tipoff time announced for UD, UC game

The Dayton Flyers will play the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The tipoff time for the Hoops Classic was announced Thursday.
According to a press release, “The game was previously listed as ‘to be announced’ as the two schools and bdG Sports awaited the NFL’s Week 15 schedule announcement which included a flex date and time for the Cincinnati Bengals home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier today, the NFL announced the Bengals-Vikings kickoff for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.”
This will be the first game between Dayton and Cincinnati since 2010. Dayton is off to a 5-2 start. Cincinnat is 6-0.
