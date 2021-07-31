Tokyo Olympics: Tri-Village grad Murphy advances in 800-meter run

Clayton Murphy took a successful first step at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Tri-Village High graduate won his heat in the 800-meter run at Olympic Stadium to advance to the semifinals. Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won his race Saturday in 1 minute 45.53 seconds.
The top three finishers in each of the six first-round races and the next six fastest times advanced. including Murphy’s U.S. teammates Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Jewett.
Murphy will race in the second of three semifinals on Sunday at 7:35 a.m. (EST). The top two finishers in each race and the next two fastest finishers qualify for the final at 8:05 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday.