Tokyo Olympics: Tri-Village grad Murphy advances in 800-meter run

The Tri-Village High graduate won his heat in the 800-meter run at Olympic Stadium to advance to the semifinals. Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won his race Saturday in 1 minute 45.53 seconds.

The top three finishers in each of the six first-round races and the next six fastest times advanced. including Murphy’s U.S. teammates Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Jewett.