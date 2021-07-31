dayton-daily-news logo
Tokyo Olympics: Tri-Village grad Murphy advances in 800-meter run

Clayton Murphy, of United States, wins a heat in the men's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Clayton Murphy, of United States, wins a heat in the men's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Sports | 48 minutes ago
By John Boyle

Clayton Murphy took a successful first step at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Tri-Village High graduate won his heat in the 800-meter run at Olympic Stadium to advance to the semifinals. Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won his race Saturday in 1 minute 45.53 seconds.

The top three finishers in each of the six first-round races and the next six fastest times advanced. including Murphy’s U.S. teammates Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Jewett.

Murphy will race in the second of three semifinals on Sunday at 7:35 a.m. (EST). The top two finishers in each race and the next two fastest finishers qualify for the final at 8:05 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday.

