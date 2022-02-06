Top-ranked Centerville tops No. 4 Fairmont to clinch share of fourth straight GWOC crown

KETTERING – Top-ranked Centerville clinched at least a share of a fourth straight Greater Western Ohio Conference crown Saturday night with a 51-31 victory over No. 4 Fairmont.
The largest crowd for a regular-season Fairmont game filled Trent Arena. Fairmont athletic director Chris Weaver said the only home crowd to rival it was the night the building opened in 2005. Weaver estimated the crowd to be 3,100 on Saturday night.
The Elks (19-0, 12-0) started fast with Ryan Keifer scoring 10 points in the first quarter to build a 17-8 lead. Fairmont (18-2, 10-2) fought back to trail 35-29 late in the third quarter.
Rich Rolf led the Elks to a 14-2 fourth quarter with eight points to finish with a game-high 14. Keifer finished with 12 and Tom House 11 as the Elks won their 35th game in a row.
Anthony Johnson led Fairmont with 13 points and Dasan Doucet scored seven. Doucet left the game with 5:48 left with leg cramps.
Centerville can clinch an outright GWOC title with a win at home against Springboro on Tuesday night.
