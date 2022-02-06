Top-ranked Centerville tops No. 4 Fairmont to clinch share of fourth straight GWOC crown

The largest crowd for a regular-season Fairmont game filled Trent Arena. Fairmont athletic director Chris Weaver said the only home crowd to rival it was the night the building opened in 2005. Weaver estimated the crowd to be 3,100 on Saturday night.

The Elks (19-0, 12-0) started fast with Ryan Keifer scoring 10 points in the first quarter to build a 17-8 lead. Fairmont (18-2, 10-2) fought back to trail 35-29 late in the third quarter.