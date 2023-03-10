Top-ranked Tri-Village beats Berlin Hiland to advance to D-IV state final

Patriots senior Rylee Sagester had a game-high 22 points as Tri-Village beat Berlin Hiland 51-34 in a Division IV state semifinal in front of 2,914 fans on Thursday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Tri-Village jumped out to a 33-22 halftime lead, outscoring the Hawks (22-7) 19-12 in the second quarter and never looked back.