Top-ranked Tri-Village beats Berlin Hiland to advance to D-IV state final

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
20 minutes ago

DAYTON — The Tri-Village High School girls basketball program is one win away from a perfect season — and its first state championship in school history.

Patriots senior Rylee Sagester had a game-high 22 points as Tri-Village beat Berlin Hiland 51-34 in a Division IV state semifinal in front of 2,914 fans on Thursday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Tri-Village jumped out to a 33-22 halftime lead, outscoring the Hawks (22-7) 19-12 in the second quarter and never looked back.

The top-ranked Patriots (29-0) advanced to face Toledo Christian in the Division IV state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. The Eagles (23-4) beat New Middletown Springfield 57-29 in the other D-IV semifinal.

The Patriots beat Toledo Christian 50-35 on Jan. 16 at the Classic in the Country showcase.

About the Author

Michael Cooper
