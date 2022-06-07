Toppin to hold basketball camp for kids for second straight year

Former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin will return to Dayton for a second straight summer to hold a basketball camp for kids.
Toppin held a camp at Bales Arena in Beavercreek last July. His second camp, named the CareSource Obi Toppin Basketball ProCamp, will be held at the University of Dayton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2-3.
“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Dayton and host my camp for the second summer in a row,” Toppin said in a press release. “It’s amazing to watch the kids experience playing the game I love in an educational, high-energy, fun, positive environment. The camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years.”
Toppin’s camp will be open to kids in grades 1-8, and according to a press release, “camp participants will learn fundamental basketball skills and hands-on instruction in a high-energy, fun and positive environment from Toppin and other local high school and college coaches. Campers will also receive a limited-edition camp T-shirt, a souvenir autograph and a team photo with Obi.” Cost is $199.
The camp sponsor, CareSource, will pay for 50 children from the Dayton Boys & Girls Club to attend the camp for free.
“CareSource supports the Dayton Boys & Girls Club’s mission to inspire, develop and help young people to reach their full potential,” said Devon Valencia, chief information officer at CareSource and member of the Dayton Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors, in a press release. “Ensuring they have access to this camp is just one more way we can improve the lives of kids living in West Dayton.”
Toppin, the consensus national college player of the year in 202, completed his second season with the New York Knicks in April. He returned to UD Arena last season to see the Flyers play for the first time since entering the NBA.
To register, visit obitoppincamp.com
About the Author