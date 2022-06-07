Toppin to hold basketball camp for kids for second straight year

Toppin held a camp at Bales Arena in Beavercreek last July. His second camp, named the CareSource Obi Toppin Basketball ProCamp, will be held at the University of Dayton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2-3.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Dayton and host my camp for the second summer in a row,” Toppin said in a press release. “It’s amazing to watch the kids experience playing the game I love in an educational, high-energy, fun, positive environment. The camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years.”