Toppin to host youth camp in Beavercreek this summer

Toppin will be joined at the camp by other high school and college coaches from the area. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Cost is $199. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Obi Toppin Foundation.

Toppin spent three years at the University of Dayton and played two seasons on the court. He was the consensus national player of the year in 2020 for a team that finished 29-2. He was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft and averaged 4.1 points in 62 games in his rookie season with the New York Knicks.