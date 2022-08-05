Torres grand slam lifts Dragons

The Dragons matched their season high for most runs in an inning in the third before the first out of the inning was recorded. The first seven batters in the inning reached base and eventually scored.

Justice Thompson lined a double to left field to start the frame, and Quincy McAfee singled to left to move Thompson to third. Brian Rey’s infield single brought in Thompson, and Tyler Callihan’s single to right drove in McAfee. Noelvi Marte lined a single to left to load the bases. Austin Hendrick followed by drawing a walk to force in a run and make it 3-0. Torres then belted the first pitch he saw over the left-center field fence to give the Dragons their first grand slam of the year and a 7-0 lead.