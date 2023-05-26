Track and field: Carroll boys, girls lead D-2 regional meet

Carroll senior Sammy Deep led area athletes into next week’s Division II state meet with a winning leap of 22 feet, 10 inches in the long jump on the first day of the regional meet Thursday at Piqua High School.
Carroll also stands first in the early team standings in boys and girls. The boys have 18 points and the girls have 20 points.
Carroll’s boys also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:15.85. Running for the Patriots were Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Christopher Ruetschle and Logan Arnold. Greenview placed third in 8:19.56 with Josiah Knoerr, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman and Noah Sylvester.
Carroll’s girls were led by freshman Miryam Brandon’s third-place finish in the high jump at 5-1.
Others to advance to state are Milton-Union senior Blake Brumbaugh, fourth in boys long jump at 21-8.25; Miami East senior A.J. Ary, fourth in boys pole vault at 13-6 and Versailles junior Tori Tyo, fourth in girls shot put at 36-1.
The region meet concludes Saturday at Piqua beginning at 11 a.m.
