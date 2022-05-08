Transfers Powell, O’Connor boost Centerville basketball

The Elks are coming off a Division I state championship in 2021 and a state runner-up finish this year. They return point guard and Indiana commit Gabe Cupps, who won Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award. Cupps, Emmanuel Deng and Kyle Kenney are the core returning players.

“Our guys are excited to have them, and hopefully they’re looking forward to competing at the level that we want to compete at,” Brook Cupps said.

Powell and O’Connor were unaware the other was considering Centerville. Powell moved to Centerville from Akron before his freshman season at CJ. His family had a longstanding relationship with former CJ assistant coach Rich Kidd, who died during this past season.

“Me and my family talked about it, and it was serious conversation,” Powell said. “We all believe this will help me get ready for next level because we know that Coach Cupps is an amazing coach.”

O’Connor, who averaged 22 points for Tecumseh, moved to Centerville in March. He has known Brook and Gabe Cupps since playing on summer teams with Gabe in the fourth and fifth grades.

“I needed to grow as a player, so I thought Centerville was a really good opportunity,” O’Connor said. “I wanted to win at a higher level, and now I want to compete at the state level.”

Powell and O’Connor are learning quickly what it takes to be an Elk. They are in the gym with most of the team every morning at 6 a.m. for “The Breakfast Club” workout that Gabe Cupps, House and Rolf made famous. And some days they are back in the gym at 8 p.m.

“We’re always working when everybody’s sleeping or at home chilling,” Powell said. “Just know that we’re always in the gym working. Once we start clicking and practicing and having scrimmages and playing good throughout the year, I believe we can definitely go back to state.”

Powell has two seasons to improve and plenty of time to choose a college. He said the following about three of the schools that want him.