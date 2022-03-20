Tri-Village falls short in D-IV state championship game

Tri-Village’s attempt to win a second state championship in eight years fell short Sunday.
Layne Sarver scored 13 points, but the Patriots lost 50-29 to Richmond Heights at UD Arena.
The Patriots (26-4) were outrebounded 33-22, including 16-9 on the offensive end, and held to 31% shooting. They trailed by 10 at halftime and 12 entering the fourth quarter but got no closer than 10 in the fourth.
The Patriots won the state title in 2015, and this was their first trip back to the final four. Richmond Heights (25-4) won its first state title in its third appearance. The Spartans lost in the semifinals last year and in 2019.
Jaiden Cox-Holloway led the Spartans with 18 points. They were playing without star Josiah Harris, who injured his knee in Saturday’s semifinal. Harris is a West Virginia recruit.
Division II: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary extended its record of state titles to 10 with a 63-35 victory over Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. It was their second straight title and third in six years.
Illinois-bound Sencire Harris led the irish (25-4) with 17 points and seven assists. Lance Hayes added 11 points and Ramar Pryor 10.
Division III: Cincinnati Taft held on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45 to win the school’s second state championship.
Mekhi Elmore, who transferred to Taft for the 2020-21 season from Thurgood Marshall, led the Senators with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Rayvon Griffith added 12 points. Colin White led the Titans with 18 points.
About the Author