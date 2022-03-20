Tri-Village falls short in D-IV state championship game

Division II: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary extended its record of state titles to 10 with a 63-35 victory over Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. It was their second straight title and third in six years.

Illinois-bound Sencire Harris led the irish (25-4) with 17 points and seven assists. Lance Hayes added 11 points and Ramar Pryor 10.

Division III: Cincinnati Taft held on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 48-45 to win the school’s second state championship.

Mekhi Elmore, who transferred to Taft for the 2020-21 season from Thurgood Marshall, led the Senators with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Rayvon Griffith added 12 points. Colin White led the Titans with 18 points.