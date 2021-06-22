Darke County native makes second Olympic team

Murphy, a Tri-Village High School graduate, punched his ticket to the Tokyo this summer by winning the 800-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the event in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds. Isaiah Jewett and Bryce Hoppel finished 2-3 to also earn Olympic spots. Reigning world champion and race favorite Donavan Brazier finished eighth.