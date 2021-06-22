Darke County native makes second Olympic team

Clayton Murphy is headed back to the Olympic Games.
Murphy, a Tri-Village High School graduate, punched his ticket to the Tokyo this summer by winning the 800-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the event in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds. Isaiah Jewett and Bryce Hoppel finished 2-3 to also earn Olympic spots. Reigning world champion and race favorite Donavan Brazier finished eighth.
Xenia grad Daniel Michalski advanced to the final in the 3000-meter steeplechase with the third-fastest qualifying time in Monday’s first round. Michalski, who ran collegiately at Cedarville and then Indiana, clocked a time of 8:22,03. Isaac Updike (8:21.01) and Hillary Bor (8:21.09) had the top two times.
The top three finishers in Friday’s final will earn Olympic berths.
The Tokyo Olympics will take place July 23 through Aug. 8.
Credit: Charlie Riedel