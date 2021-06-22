dayton-daily-news logo
Darke County native makes second Olympic team

Clayton Murphy celebrates after winning the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis

Sports | 40 minutes ago
By John Boyle
Clayton Murphy wins 800-meter run at Olympic Trials to earn spot in Tokyo Games

Clayton Murphy is headed back to the Olympic Games.

Murphy, a Tri-Village High School graduate, punched his ticket to the Tokyo this summer by winning the 800-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the event in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds. Isaiah Jewett and Bryce Hoppel finished 2-3 to also earn Olympic spots. Reigning world champion and race favorite Donavan Brazier finished eighth.

Xenia grad Daniel Michalski advanced to the final in the 3000-meter steeplechase with the third-fastest qualifying time in Monday’s first round. Michalski, who ran collegiately at Cedarville and then Indiana, clocked a time of 8:22,03. Isaac Updike (8:21.01) and Hillary Bor (8:21.09) had the top two times.

The top three finishers in Friday’s final will earn Olympic berths.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place July 23 through Aug. 8.

Runners compete during first heat of the men's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Runners compete during first heat of the men's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

