Two Bengals players test positive for COVID-19

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
Cincinnati is on a bye this weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cincinnati (2-5-1) is on a bye this week and have not been inside Paul Brown Stadium since Wednesday when the Bengals held their last practice before their break. Because of NFL protocols requiring testing to continue through bye weeks, players and staff were not permitted to leave town.

“The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team’s players have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week.”

These are the first positive cases reported by the Bengals this season. The players who tested positive were not identified.

The Bengals are coming off a 31-20 win over the Tennessee Titans (5-2) and next play at Pittsburgh on Nov. 15 after the bye.

