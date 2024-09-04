UC, Ohio State to play exhibition game in support of mental health

Dayton and Xavier will play their own charity exhibition game on Oct. 20 with the same goals. Last October, Dayton played Ohio State at UD Arena in the first charity exhibition game played to benefit mental health charities.

CareSource will sponsor both games. The game last year raised approximately $500,000

“Chris and I continue to be inspired by generosity and support from others who want to join us in helping raise awareness, generate conversation and increase access to mental health services in all communities,” Grant said in a press release. “We are grateful for CareSource, the other head coaches and all the partners who have joined this important effort. We can make a difference together with our collective visibility.”

Last year, three days before the exhibition game against Ohio State, UD hosted an event titled “The Spotlight, To Shine A Light On Mental Health” at UD Arena last October.

“When CareSource saw the power and impact of the inaugural game and events in Dayton last year, we immediately felt more people should hear the life-changing messages around mental health and breaking the stigma,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president, markets and products at CareSource, in a press release. “Whole-person wellness is a core part of CareSource’s mission, and it’s an honor to support our communities’ health and wellbeing by expanding awareness and resources through these games. We work to make a real, meaningful impact on the communities and members we serve, and our work with Jay’s Light is another way we are doing that.”