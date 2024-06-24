UD hires longtime D-II coach as head baseball coach

The news came two weeks after Jayson King left Dayton after seven seasons to take an assistant coaching job at Vanderbilt.

“I want to sincerely thank (Athletic Director) Neil Sullivan, President (Eric) Spina, (assistant AD) Mickey Nuzzolese and all of those involved on the hiring committee for entrusting me with the leadership of the University of Dayton baseball program,” said Loiseau in a press release. “It is both an incredible opportunity and responsibility, and I am fired up about it. I also want to thank Penn State baseball and head coach Mike Gambino for giving me my opportunity in State College. My vision is to make playing baseball at UD one of the most incredible experiences of our players’ lives. I cannot wait to connect with our student-athletes and alumni and start a new journey with them.”

Loiseau was 480-209-2 in 14 seasons at Southern New Hampshire. He led the program to five Division II College World Series appearances and 11 straight NCAA tournament appearances. His .696 winning percentage ranked eighth among active D-II head coaches in 2023.

Loiseau left SNHU in January 2015 for an assistant coaching job at the University of Oklahoma but returned to SNHU in June 2015.

Loiseau left the program for a second time last August. The program was 44-13 in 2023, his final season.

“I don’t think he was looking but when Penn State comes along, it is a tough position to pass up,” SNHU Athletic Director Anthony Fallacaro told the Penmen Press in 2023. “It was the right time for coach Loiseau and his family to make this big move to Pennsylvania. Penn State is one of the top athletic programs in the country and very well supported by a national audience.”

Earlier in his career, Loiseau spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin Pierce and one season at Holy Cross. He also worked as an assistant coach for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League in 2007.

Loiseau is a 2002 graduate of Franklin Pierce University. He played there for King from 1999-2002 and ranks second in school history in runs scored (195) and fifth in hits (296).

Loiseau and his wife, Haley, have four daughters: Lily; Summer; Mila; and Blake.

“We are excited to welcome Scott Loiseau and his family as our new baseball coach,” Dayton AD Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “He is a proven winner, with leadership values that align with the standards of the University of Dayton. He is distinguished by his ability to win consistently in both the regular season and postseason over many years, and the relationships he builds with players and colleagues. In a period of historical change and disruption, we look forward to his experienced leadership.”