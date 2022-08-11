UD women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

The University of Dayton announced its women’s basketball non-conference schedule Wednesday. The schedule features six home games, two games at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas and the Las Vegas Invitational, and three road games.
Eight of the 13 non-conference foes played in the postseason, with five – Fairfield, Florida, Illinois State, Kentucky and Ole Miss – reaching the NCAA tournament. Eleven of the 13 teams finished .500 or better in 2021-22. Toledo won the WNIT.
New coach Tamika Williams-Jeter will coach her first game for the Flyers at Providence on Nov. 7. UD’s home opener is against Illinois State on Nov. 10. The Flyers will play at Akron on Nov. 13 before returning to the Arena to meet Northern Kentucky on Nov. 17.
Dayton will travel to the first of two multi-team events when it plays in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship Nov. 21-23. UD will play Ole Miss on Nov. 21 and Kentucky on Nov. 23 in the Bahamas.
The Flyers will be home for three straight games -- Ohio on Nov. 29, Florida on Dec. 4 and Fairfield on Dec. 7. The final road game of the non-conference slate will be at Toledo on Dec. 11.
After a break for exams, UD will play in the Las Vegas Invitational, taking on Texas A&M on Dec. 20 and Jacksonville State on Dec. 21.
The final non-conference game of the season will be against Cedarville at home on Dec. 29.
Game times will be announced at a later date, as will the complete Atlantic 10 schedule.
