UD women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

Eight of the 13 non-conference foes played in the postseason, with five – Fairfield, Florida, Illinois State, Kentucky and Ole Miss – reaching the NCAA tournament. Eleven of the 13 teams finished .500 or better in 2021-22. Toledo won the WNIT.

New coach Tamika Williams-Jeter will coach her first game for the Flyers at Providence on Nov. 7. UD’s home opener is against Illinois State on Nov. 10. The Flyers will play at Akron on Nov. 13 before returning to the Arena to meet Northern Kentucky on Nov. 17.