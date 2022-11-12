Undefeated Milton-Union rolls into regional finals

Senior Tim Davis rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries for Brookville, which ended its season 11-2. The Blue Devils advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“We knew we were going to have to play an almost perfect game to win,” said Blue Devils coach Mike Hetrick. “They did a great job of executing. It’s a really good team. I told our kids that we didn’t play well in the first half, but it doesn’t take away what we did the rest of the year. They were a lot of fun to coach and it’s been a great run.”

Milton-Union’s Jordan Foose scored on a 13-yard run on the game’s opening possession. After an interception by Conner Gibson, senior Blake Brumbaugh scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-0.

The Bulldogs recovered a fumble with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter, setting up a 37-yard field goal by Mason Grudich to make it 17-0.

Junior Zachary Lovin intercepted a pass as time expired in the first quarter. A few plays later, Elam scored on a 2-yard run to increase the lead to 24-0.

After another Blue Devils fumble, Bulldogs quarterback Nate Morter hit Brown on a 40-yard TD pass to make it 31-0.

With 13 seconds remaining in the first half, Morter hit Brown on a 2-yard TD pass to make it 38-0 at the half.

The Blue Devils scored late in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Grady Lamb, which was set up by a 66-yard run by Davis.

The regional final will be a rematch from the regular season. Milton-Union beat Valley View 24-14 in Week 2 — and neither team has lost since. Valley View beat Cincinnati Madeira 38-7 Friday for its 11th straight victory.

“Valley View is always good, they’re always tough,” Pearce said. “We’re just excited to be back in the regional finals. It’s been 10 years since we’ve been there. We’re happy to still be playing. It didn’t matter to us if it was Valley View or anyone. We’re just happy to keep playing.”