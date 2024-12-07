Dayton rolls past Lehigh for 23rd straight home win

Nate Santos led the Flyers with 24 points and put the icing on the cake with back-to-back 3-pointers with less than three minutes left to make it an 82-56 lead. He blew kisses to the crowd after the second one, which put him at 6-for-6 from behind the arc.

Three others players also finished with double digit points for Dayton. Malachi Smith, whose brother Scoochie Smith was inducted into the UD Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime, added 17 points and nine assists, Enoch Cheeks had 14 and Zed Key chipped in 12 points.

Dayton (8-2), in its first game after the Maui Invitational, on Wednesday trailed at halftime and rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Western Michigan. On Saturday, the Flyers went into the break up 41-25 and Lehigh (3-6) could never get closer.

The Flyers added to their halftime lead with four 3-pointers in the first six minutes after the break to make it 57-28, while the Mountain Hawks went those first three minutes without a basket. Senior Keith Higgins Jr., who entered the game leading Lehigh with 17.3 points per game, finished with 24 points.

Dayton, which held Lehigh to a 39 percent field goal rate, next plays No. 5-ranked Marquette on Dec. 14 at UD Arena.