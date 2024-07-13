Report: Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes suffers major injury in NBA summer debut

Holmes leaped to defend a pass with just over 4 minutes left in the game, landed awkwardly and fell. He stayed down for several seconds while play continued, then got to his feet limping badly and left the game on a dead ball a few seconds later. ESPN reported that Holmes left the arena in Las Vegas on crutches.

Harrison Wind, who reports on the Nuggets for theDNVR.com, called the injury “heartbreaking,” pointing out that the Nuggets traded up to take Holmes with the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, saying Holmes “had a chance to play real minutes this season. Just terrible.”

The Nuggets’ first Summer League game tipped off around 10:30 p.m. Friday, and Holmes played 25 minutes in an 88-78 loss to the Clippers, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds.

Holmes made all three of his 3-point shots, defended Clippers post players and forced a turnover on a Clippers guard that he turned into a fast-break dunk.

Holmes was a second-team All-American for UD last season, averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds as he led the Flyers back to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round victory.

