Urbaez leads Dragons past Lugnuts in extra innings

The Dragons trailed early after Lansing scored two runs in the second inning, but Urbaezfollowed an infield single by Jacob Hurtubise with his third home run of the season to make it 2-2.

There was no further scoring until the 10th inning. Urbaez singled in Reniel Ozuna from third with one out when he hit a hard ground ball that was knocked down by the second baseman, who could not make a play at any base. Alex McGarry followed with a single to right that advanced Urbaez to third, and Quin Cotton grounded out to third base to drive in Urbaez and make it 4-2.