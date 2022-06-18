dayton-daily-news logo
X

U.S. Open: Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 76 in third round

Austin Greaser hits on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Greaser hits on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Vandalia native Austin Greaser shot a 6-over-par 76 Saturday in the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Greaser, a rising senior at the University of North Carolina, is 8 over through 54 holes. He’s one of only four amateurs to make the cut.

Greaser opened the tournament with rounds of 72-70.

Greaser qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing as runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last summer. He also played in the Masters -- his first major championship appearance -- in April. He missed the cut.

This spring, he helped lead North Carolina to the NCAA Tournament. The Tarheels advanced to match play but lost to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals. Greaser tied for 25th in the individual competition.

In Other News
1
Error costly as Dragons fall to Kernels
2
Bengals still see competition at left guard
3
McCoy: Reds fall to second-place Brewers
4
Anthony Grant now tied for fourth-longest current tenure among A-10...
5
TBT bracket reveal watch party will be held next week at UD Arena

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top