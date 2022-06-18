U.S. Open: Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 76 in third round

Vandalia native Austin Greaser shot a 6-over-par 76 Saturday in the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Greaser, a rising senior at the University of North Carolina, is 8 over through 54 holes. He’s one of only four amateurs to make the cut.
Greaser opened the tournament with rounds of 72-70.
Greaser qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing as runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last summer. He also played in the Masters -- his first major championship appearance -- in April. He missed the cut.
This spring, he helped lead North Carolina to the NCAA Tournament. The Tarheels advanced to match play but lost to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals. Greaser tied for 25th in the individual competition.
About the Author