U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Davies, Aldredsson share lead entering final round

Another player trying to win this championship for the second time and for the second straight year is Annika Sorenstam, the eight-time player of the year and winner of 10 major championships. Sorenstam shot a 73 and is a shot back in a three-way tie for second with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley.

Sorenstam made three bogeys, including three putts from five feet on No. 6, to seemingly fall out of contention when Alfredsson got to 8-under. But Sorenstam shot 34 on the back nine and Alfredsson shot 39.

“I always enjoy having a chance to win,” Sorenstam said. “I feel like the chances are there. I’ve just got to obviously play my game and believe in it and not worry so much about everything else. You have a leaderboard with a lot of the top names that we would expect. Hopefully everybody tunes in.”

Davies said Sunday will feel like 25 years ago when everyone in contention was competing on the LPGA Tour. But she doesn’t feel 25 years younger. She has a painful right calf muscle that required acupuncture Saturday morning. She said walking was miserable, but it didn’t bother her swing. She has another appointment Sunday morning.

After Davies’ England team won that European title in 1993, the team had to dance to “Thriller.”

“That was as bad as anything I’ve ever seen,” Alfredsson said with a laugh. “I have some good memories with Laura.”

If Davies wins she will be thrilled. But she won’t dance.