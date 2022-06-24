USA Track and Field National Championships: Four area athletes advance

Four athletes with Dayton-area ties competed Thursday night at the USA Track and Field National Championships, and all four advanced to the next round of competition.
The national meet is being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with the top three in most events advancing to July’s world championships at the same site.
Darke County native Clayton Murphy, a two-time Olympian and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, advanced to the semifinals of the 800 meters, finishing third in his first-round heat with a time of 1:47.49. The Tri-Village High School grad will run in the 800-meter semis Friday night at 10:45 p.m.
Daniel Michalski, a Xenia High graduate and former Cedarville University runner, won his heat of the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 8:23.39, the fastest time anyone ran Thursday night. Michalski, who just missed the Olympic team last year, will be one of 15 runners in the steeplechase final at 5:04 p.m. Saturday.
Stivers High School grad Tyler Johnson finished fourth in his heat of the 400 meters, running a time of 46.19 to narrowly qualifying for the semifinals. Johnson, who just finished a four-time All-American career at Ohio State, will run in the semis at 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Sam Prakel, a Versailles High School graduate, won his heat of the 1,500 meters in a time of 3:40.91. Prakel, who made the Olympic Trials 1,500-meter final last year, is used to competing at Hayward Field, as he ran for the University of Oregon there. He’ll run in the 1,500-meter final at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
USA Track Championships on TV
Friday, June 24 CNBC, 10 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, June 25 NBC, 4-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 26 NBC, 4-5 p.m. USA, 5-6 p.m.
