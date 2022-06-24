USA Track and Field National Championships: Four area athletes advance

The national meet is being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with the top three in most events advancing to July’s world championships at the same site.

Darke County native Clayton Murphy, a two-time Olympian and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, advanced to the semifinals of the 800 meters, finishing third in his first-round heat with a time of 1:47.49. The Tri-Village High School grad will run in the 800-meter semis Friday night at 10:45 p.m.