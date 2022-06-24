BreakingNews
Universal free lunch programs could end at some area schools
dayton-daily-news logo
X

USA Track and Field National Championships: Four area athletes advance

Tyler Johnson, a Stivers High School grad and Ohio State University redshirt sophomore, placed 12th in the 400 meters (45.70) during the NCAA D-I national track and field championships at Austin, Texas, earlier this month. OSU CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Tyler Johnson, a Stivers High School grad and Ohio State University redshirt sophomore, placed 12th in the 400 meters (45.70) during the NCAA D-I national track and field championships at Austin, Texas, earlier this month. OSU CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sports
By
31 minutes ago

Four athletes with Dayton-area ties competed Thursday night at the USA Track and Field National Championships, and all four advanced to the next round of competition.

The national meet is being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with the top three in most events advancing to July’s world championships at the same site.

Darke County native Clayton Murphy, a two-time Olympian and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, advanced to the semifinals of the 800 meters, finishing third in his first-round heat with a time of 1:47.49. The Tri-Village High School grad will run in the 800-meter semis Friday night at 10:45 p.m.

Daniel Michalski, a Xenia High graduate and former Cedarville University runner, won his heat of the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 8:23.39, the fastest time anyone ran Thursday night. Michalski, who just missed the Olympic team last year, will be one of 15 runners in the steeplechase final at 5:04 p.m. Saturday.

Stivers High School grad Tyler Johnson finished fourth in his heat of the 400 meters, running a time of 46.19 to narrowly qualifying for the semifinals. Johnson, who just finished a four-time All-American career at Ohio State, will run in the semis at 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Sam Prakel, a Versailles High School graduate, won his heat of the 1,500 meters in a time of 3:40.91. Prakel, who made the Olympic Trials 1,500-meter final last year, is used to competing at Hayward Field, as he ran for the University of Oregon there. He’ll run in the 1,500-meter final at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.

USA Track Championships on TV

Friday, June 24 CNBC, 10 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 25 NBC, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 NBC, 4-5 p.m. USA, 5-6 p.m.

In Other News
1
NBA Draft: Multiple Buckeyes picked for first time since 2007
2
Archdeacon: Not your Average Joe
3
Dragons blanked by Captains in first-half finale
4
McCoy: Dodgers dominate Reds — again
5
Smith brothers, Scoochie and Malachi, to host basketball camp in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top