USC transfer Weaver cleared to play for Dayton

Southern California transfer Elijah Weaver could make his Dayton Flyers debut on Saturday, three days after the NCAA granted waivers to all transfers, making them immediately eligible. UD (3-1) plays Mississippi (4-0) at 2:30 p.m. at UD Arena.
Dayton coach Anthony Grant told WHIO’s Larry Hansgen in a pregame interview Weave6, a 6-foot-6 guard, was available. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll see action, but it means Grant has the option of playing him.
On Thursday, Grant said he did not know if Weaver would be able to play. He was waiting to hear something from the compliance department and said he would know in 24-48 hours. Whatever he was waiting to hear, he got the news Saturday.
Weaver warmed up with the team for the first time before the 2:30 p.m. game against Mississippi. He was not in uniform for the first four games.
In other Dayton news:
• Freshman Mustapha Amzil, who signed with Dayton in November, will be on the bench for the first time Saturday. He’s a 6-10 forward from Finland.
• Dayton has decided not to schedule a non-conference game between Saturday and Dec. 30 when it opens the Atlantic 10 Conference season against La Salle at UD Arena. That game will be televised on Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+.