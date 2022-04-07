BreakingNews
Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Vandalia’s Greaser makes Masters debut

Amateur, Austin Greaser bumps fists with his caddie Andrew DiBitetto after a birdie on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Junior at North Carolina fires opening-round 74 at Augusta National Golf Club

Butler High School grad Austin Greaser fired a 2-over-par 74 Thursday in the first round of the Masters.

Greaser, a junior at North Carolina, made three birdies and five bogeys at Augusta National Golf Club.

In the second group off the first tee with Padraig Harrington and Mike Weir, Greaser made bogey on the opening hole but answered with a birdie on No. 2. After a bogey on the seventh, Greaser birdied back-to-back holes to make the turn in 1-under 35. But bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 and a 3-putt bogey on the par-3 16th resulted in a 3-over 39 on the back nine.

Greaser, 21, earned the Masters invite and a spot in the U.S. Open in June by finishing as the runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last summer at Oakmont Country Club.

