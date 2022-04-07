Vandalia’s Greaser makes Masters debut

Greaser, a junior at North Carolina, made three birdies and five bogeys at Augusta National Golf Club.

In the second group off the first tee with Padraig Harrington and Mike Weir, Greaser made bogey on the opening hole but answered with a birdie on No. 2. After a bogey on the seventh, Greaser birdied back-to-back holes to make the turn in 1-under 35. But bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 and a 3-putt bogey on the par-3 16th resulted in a 3-over 39 on the back nine.