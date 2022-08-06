Vandalia’s Greaser wins prestigious Western Am

Greaser defeated Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina 1-up to win the 120th playing of the prestigious event at Exmoor County Club in Highland Park, Ill. In the semifinals earlier Saturday, Greaser beat William Mouw 3 and 2.

It’s been quite a year for Greaser, who was the medalist at the NCAA Yale Regional and led the the North Carolina Tarheels to the NCAA Championship in March. He played in the Masters in April and made the cut in the U.S. Open in June.