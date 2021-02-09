VCU dominates final four minutes to beat Dayton for second time

VCU (14-4, 7-2) has won four straight games. Nah’Shon Hyland and Vince Williams each scored 19 for VCU.

Ibi Watson made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Dayton. VCU held Crutcher to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Jordy Tshimanga had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

HALFTIME RECAP

Virginia Commonwealth outscored Dayton 10-1 in the last 4:18 of the first half to take a 41-39 halftime lead.

Dayton led for the first 17 minutes, stretching its advantage to as many as eight points, before VCU seized the momentum with two free throws by Hyland and then back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams.

Dayton scored 26 more points in the half than it did in the first half against VCU on Jan. 23 in Richmond, Va. In that 66-43 loss, Dayton shot 0-for-8 in the first half from 3-point range. In this game, it made its first three 3-point attempts and made 6 of 11 in the half.

VCU also had success from long range, making 7 of 13. Williams led VCU with 13 points.

Elijah Weaver led Dayton with eight points in the half. R.J. Blakney scored seven points off the bench. Five Flyers made 3-pointers in the half, including Koby Brea, who had made 3 of 16 this season.