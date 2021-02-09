VCU takes halftime lead with late run vs. Dayton

Dayton scored 26 more points in the half than it did in the first half against VCU on Jan. 23 in Richmond, Va. In that 66-43 loss, Dayton shot 0-for-8 in the first half from 3-point range. In this game, it made its first three 3-point attempts and made 6 of 11 in the half.

VCU also had success from long range, making 7 of 13. Williams led VCU with 13 points.