VCU takes halftime lead with late run vs. Dayton

Dayton's Jalen Crutcher shoots a 3-pointer in front of Virginia Commonwealth's Nah'Shon Hyland at the halftime buzzer on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Jalen Crutcher shoots a 3-pointer in front of Virginia Commonwealth's Nah'Shon Hyland at the halftime buzzer on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 22 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Virginia Commonwealth outscored Dayton 10-1 in the last 4:18 of the first half to take a 41-39 halftime lead on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Dayton led for the first 17 minutes, stretching its advantage to as many as eight points, before VCU seized the momentum with two free throws by Nah’Shon Hyland and then back-to-back 3-pointers by Vince Williams.

Dayton scored 26 more points in the half than it did in the first half against VCU on Jan. 23 in Richmond, Va. In that 66-43 loss, Dayton shot 0-for-8 in the first half from 3-point range. In this game, it made its first three 3-point attempts and made 6 of 11 in the half.

VCU also had success from long range, making 7 of 13. Williams led VCU with 13 points.

Elijah Weaver led Dayton with eight points in the half. R.J. Blakney scored seven points off the bench. Five Flyers made 3-pointers in the half, including Koby Brea, who had made 3 of 16 this season.

