VCU’s loss gives Dayton No. 2 seed in A-10 tournament

Davidson (25-5, 15-3) had already clinched a share of the A-10 regular-season championship. VCU’s loss meant the Wildcats wouldn’t share the title. Dayton knew it wouldn’t get a chance to cut down the net Saturday or hoist a trophy, but it proved once again it will be one of the favorites at the A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“We’re ready,” Holmes said. “It’s March.”

Dayton will play in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 7 seed George Washington (12-17, 8-9) or No. 10 seed Massachusetts (14-16, 7-11). Those teams play in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Dayton beat George Washington 83-58 and 80-54 in the regular season and beat UMass 82-61.

If the top seeds advance, Dayton’s path to the A-10 championship would continue at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 VCU (21-8, 14-14). The Flyers and Rams split two games in the regular season.

The top seeds on the other half of the bracket will be No. 1 Davidson and No. 4 St. Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5). Dayton beat both of those teams at UD Arena.

Caption Dayton Flyers highlights: Koby Brea makes go-ahead 3-pointer to beat Davidson on March 5, 2022

Milestone victory: Grant is now 100-50 in five seasons. His overall record, including stops at VCU and Alabama, is 293-160.

“A lot of people played a big part in that,” Grant said. “That’s what I always think about that. We’ve had some really really good players, staff, support people, administration, our fan base. A lot of people make this possible. I’m grateful.”

Grant has a .664 winning percentage. His predecessor Archie Miller had a .688 winning percentage (139-63) in six seasons. Miller’s predecessor Brian Gregory had a .647 winning percentage (172-94) in eight seasons.

Caption DaRon Holmes interview: March 5, 2022

Injury update: Dayton guard Elijah Weaver sat on the bench Saturday with his arm in a sling one day after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

“Successful surgery this morning,” Weaver wrote Friday on Twitter. “God is good.”

Dayton announced Feb. 25 Weaver would undergo season-ending surgery.

Recruiting update: Mike Sharavjamts, the only current member of Dayton’s 2022 recruiting class, sat behind the Dayton bench with his family Saturday. Centerville senior Rich Rolf, who is being recruited by Dayton, sat in the first row.

Maki Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Huntington Prep in West Virginia, also sat behind the bench. He ranks 105th in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.