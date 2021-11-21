Versailles blanks Preble Shawnee, reaches first state semi since 2004

TROTWOOD – Carson Bey ran and passed for a touchdown Saturday night to lead Versailles into the state semifinals for the first time since 2004 with a 28-0 defeat of Preble Shawnee in the Division V, Region 20 final.
Fifth-seeded Versailles (12-1) will play Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) in the semifinals next Saturday.
The Tigers took a 14-0 lead at halftime on a 12-yard touchdown run by Jack Osborne and a 15-yard run by Bey. Shawnee (13-1), seeded third and playing in its first regional final, turned the ball over twice on a fumble and interception in the first half.
Bey, who rushed for over 100 yards, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mills for a 21-0 lead with 8:07 left in the third quarter. Landon Henry added the final score on a 6-yard run with 9:18 left.
