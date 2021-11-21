Versailles blanks Preble Shawnee, reaches first state semi since 2004

Fifth-seeded Versailles (12-1) will play Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) in the semifinals next Saturday.

The Tigers took a 14-0 lead at halftime on a 12-yard touchdown run by Jack Osborne and a 15-yard run by Bey. Shawnee (13-1), seeded third and playing in its first regional final, turned the ball over twice on a fumble and interception in the first half.