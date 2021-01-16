Veteran coach to lead Bengals’ defensive line

The Bengals were last in the league with 17 sacks.

Prior to his time with the Dolphins, Hobby spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2017 Jaguars totaled 55 sacks, third-most in the NFL over the last seven seasons, and helped power the team to a berth in the AFC Championship game.

Hobby’s previous NFL experience came as defensive ends coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-07. His 20 seasons of college coaching experience includes time with Clemson (2005, ’11-16), Duke (‘08-10), Mississippi (1999-2004), Tennessee (’98), Louisiana-Lafayette (‘96-97) and Tennessee-Martin (’95).

As a player, Hobby was an All-SEC defensive end at Tennessee before being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 1990 draft. He played three NFL seasons with the Vikings and Patriots.

Hobby steps in with a Bengals defensive line that features defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackles Geno Atkins and D.J. Reader, both who were injured this season. Defensive end Carl Lawson was in the last year of his contract and faces free agency.

Asked earlier this month what he looks for in a defensive line coach, Hubbard said: “Just a professional, loves the game and wants to see his players develop and get better and give them whatever he can to be successful on the field.”

Hubbard, speaking to media the day after the season ended, wished his departing coaches “the best on their journey.” The Bengals also moved on from defensive assistant Gerald Chatman, who had been on staff since 2019.

“I appreciate everything they did for me in my career,” Hubbard said.