dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Ron Nischwitz throws out first pitch prior to Wright State-Ohio State game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Hall of Famer Ron Nischwitz throws out first pitch prior to Wright State-Ohio State game. (Courtesy OSU Athletics)

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Former Wright State baseball coach Ron Nischwitz threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night when the Raiders played at Ohio State.

Nischwitz, a Fairview High School grad, has great history with both programs.

He was an All-Big Ten pitcher and second-team All-American for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s before playing in the Major Leagues for the Tigers and Indians.

He went on to build Wright State into a baseball powerhouse, winning 866 games in his 30 seasons as coach of the Raiders from 1975-2004.

ExploreOhio State football interview notes

Under his guidance, Wright State made its first NCAA Division I Regional appearance in 1994, and the Raiders won four regular season conference championships with a pair of conference tournament titles.

Prior to that, the American Baseball Coaches Association inducted him into its Hall of Fame, and he took the Raiders to eight NCAA Regionals when they were in Division II, including a national runner-up finish in 1987.

Wright State retired his No. 42, and the Raiders’ home stadium bears his name.

The Buckeyes won the game Tuesday night 7-5 to improve to 8-11 on the season.

Wright State dropped to 6-12.

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Losing Basile a blow, but Nagy ready to move...
2
Dayton freshman thanks fans for sticking with young team
3
Green ready for the challenge of turning Illinois women’s basketball...
4
ANALYSIS: Big difference between Buckeye basketball squads is not hard...
5
Owens out as Miami men’s basketball coach

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top