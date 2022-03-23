VIDEO: Ron Nischwitz throws out first pitch prior to Wright State-Ohio State game

Former Wright State baseball coach Ron Nischwitz threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night when the Raiders played at Ohio State.
Nischwitz, a Fairview High School grad, has great history with both programs.
He was an All-Big Ten pitcher and second-team All-American for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s before playing in the Major Leagues for the Tigers and Indians.
He went on to build Wright State into a baseball powerhouse, winning 866 games in his 30 seasons as coach of the Raiders from 1975-2004.
Under his guidance, Wright State made its first NCAA Division I Regional appearance in 1994, and the Raiders won four regular season conference championships with a pair of conference tournament titles.
Prior to that, the American Baseball Coaches Association inducted him into its Hall of Fame, and he took the Raiders to eight NCAA Regionals when they were in Division II, including a national runner-up finish in 1987.
Wright State retired his No. 42, and the Raiders’ home stadium bears his name.
The Buckeyes won the game Tuesday night 7-5 to improve to 8-11 on the season.
Wright State dropped to 6-12.
About the Author