Vikings at Bengals: 5 things to know about Saturday’s game

Browning is 2-1 as a starter and looking to keep the momentum going before a big AFC North game next weekend at Pittsburgh. Here are five things to know about the matchup with Minnesota.

1. Facing a unique defense

Minnesota ranks fifth in points allowed (18.6 per game) this season, but the Vikings have been even better during their current 6-2 stretch, allowing just 15.0 points per game.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ employs a deceptive scheme, which has the Vikings leading in blitz percentage as well as the number of times they drop eight in coverage. Minnesota blitzes 49.5 percent of the time, which is 21 percent more than the league average, and its drop-eight percentage of 23.4 is double the next closest team.

“They try to give the illusion that everything looks the same, so you’ve got make your adjustments,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

That will keep Browning on his toes, but he’s faced blitzes on 19 of 90 dropbacks in 3.5 games and has thrown for 218 yards and four touchdowns in those situations. Even before last week’s shutout, Minnesota held opponents to a 78.3 quarterback rating, and the Vikings are allowing just 311.2 yards , 218.3 passing yards and 92.9 rushing yards per game. They rank seventh in redzone defense.

2. Offensive line up to challenge?

The Bengals last week snapped a franchise record-tying streak of 42 consecutive games of surrendering at least one sack, as the Colts did not manage one and only had three pressures on Browning. However, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said the Vikings’ defense can create a lot of stress in protection and on the quarterback.

Minnesota’s pressure hasn’t turned into a ton of sacks (36), but the Bengals need to make sure to give Browning the time to execute the offense. The last couple of weeks the protection has improved with some tweaks in the screen game and finding more efficiency under center. The question is will it be enough to beat a good Vikings defense?

“It makes it hard for the quarterback to know what’s coming and when,” Callahan said. “When you live in the world they live in, there’s a protection element that’s stressful. And then they all look the same.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. New quarterback bump?

The Vikings are rolling with the two quarterbacks that originally were set to back up Kirk Cousins when the season started, as Nick Mullens replaces Joshua Dobbs after four starts and rookie Jaren Hall will be the backup.

Hall initially replaced Cousins when he suffered his Achilles tear in the Oct. 29 game against the Packers. Mullens was on injured reserve at the time because of a back injury, which led to Dobbs’ arrival from Arizona (where he lost to the Bengals). Hall suffered a concussion in his first start to open the door for Dobbs. Mullens has been on the bench the past three games but made his season debut Sunday after Dobbs completed just 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards with five sacks.

The quarterback uncertainty has impacted Minnesota’s offense this season, despite some talented weapons. Cincinnati’s defense also has lacked consistency in its performances, so it’s tough to predict what the matchup will look like Saturday.

“They do a really good job,” Anarumo said. “They’ve got good players all across the way. It’s just the uncertainty at quarterback. You go Justin Jefferson, No. 3, (Jordan) Addison, (tight end T.J.) Hockenson. I mean it’s a daunting task when Kirk Cousins was there. … They can scare you in so many different ways.”

4. Battle of top receivers

Ja’Marr Chase says he is the best receiver in the league, but his former LSU teammate and friendly rival Justin Jefferson, a fourth-year Vikings player, could make his own case. Jefferson owns the most catches and receiving yards over the first three years of his career.

Chase is still in the midst of his third season so the stats aren’t all complete in that comparison, but the two will be looking to put on a show.

The last time these teams met, in 2021 in Cincinnati, the Bengals eked out an overtime win on Evan McPherson’s walk-off field goal, but Chase was the star of both offenses, recording a 50-yard catch for his first career touchdown in his NFL debut. He finished with 101 yards on five receptions — 30 more yards than Jefferson on the same number of catches.

Both come into the game off injuries they dealt with during the week, but both are expected to play. Jefferson, listed as questionable, suffered a chest injury against the Raiders. Chase hurt his ankle on his first catch against the Colts last week but continued to play and was not on the injury status report as in question.

5. Other injuries of note

The Bengals had a mostly clean injury report Thursday, but linebacker Joe Bachie is questionable with an oblique injury. Everyone else on the active roster should be good to go.

In addition to the change at QB, the Vikings are dealing with injuries to key players on offense. Starting running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O’Neill both sprained ankles against the Raiders and are out.

Ty Chandler, who carried the ball 12 times for 35 yards agasint the Raiders, will be the lead back for the Vikings. David Quessenberry will start at right tackle. Former Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji also is a backup tackle for Minnesota.

O’Neill has been on the field for 830 of the team’s 872 offensive snaps this year, 30 more than any other Vikings offensive player.

Additionally, backup wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) is out and guard Chris Reed (illness) is questionable.

SATURDAY’S GAME

VIkings at Bengals, 1 p.m., NFL Network, WCPO Ch. 9, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7