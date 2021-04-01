X

Votto returns from injured list as Reds finalize Opening Day roster

Joey Votto, of the Reds, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Brewers on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
Reds play Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. Thursday

The Cincinnati Reds finalized their Opening Day roster on Thursday hours before the first game of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals.

• The Reds returned first baseball Joey Votto from the injured list. He had been sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test but returned to game action in the final days of spring training.

• The Reds selected the contract of second baseman Jonathan India from Double-A Chattanooga. India will make his big-league debut Thursday.

• The Reds optioned infielder Max Schrock and outfielder Mark Payton to the alternate training site in Mason.

• The Reds placed outfielder Shogo Akiyama and pitchers Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list.

• The Reds designated pitcher Edgar Garcia for assignment.

Here is the complete 26-man Opening Day roster:

Starters (5): Luis Castillo; Tyler Mahle; Jeff Hoffman; Wade Miley; and Jose De Leon.

Relievers (8): Cam Bedrosian; Amir Garrett; Tejay Antone; Carson Fulmer; Sal Romano; Lucas Sims; Sean Doolittle; and Cionel Perez.

Catchers (2): Tucker Barnhart; and Tyler Stephenson.

Infielders (6): Joey Votto; Jonathan India; Eugenio Suarez; Mike Moustakas; Kyle Farmer; and Alex Blandino.

Outfielders (5): Aristides Aquino; Nick Castellanos; Nick Senzel; Jesse Winker; and Tyler Naquin.

