dayton-daily-news logo
X

Votto to continue rehab assignment in Dayton

Joey Votto, of the Reds, singles in the first inning against the Cardinals on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Joey Votto, of the Reds, singles in the first inning against the Cardinals on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
8 minutes ago

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will continue his rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Dayton Dragons.

Votto has been on the COVID-19 list since May 3. He began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Lousville.

Votto would become the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Votto played for the Dragons in 2004 and 2005. Votto has returned to Dayton for an injury rehab assignment on two previous occassions, appearing in Midwest League games in 2009 and 2012.

The Dragons face Quad Cities at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark.

In Other News
1
College Football: Ohio State-Michigan game time announced
2
Wright State golf 11th after first day of NCAA regional
3
Road trip continues in Cleveland for Reds after historic loss in...
4
Centerville grad completes award-winning freshman season with Dayton...
5
Red Scare adds post player to TBT roster

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top