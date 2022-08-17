Votto to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has a torn rotator cuff, he announced Wednesday, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Votto will undergo surgery Friday. He said the rehabilitation process will last six months.
Votto, 38, has spent his entire career with the Reds. This is his 16th season. He’s a six-time all-star who won the National League MVP award in 2010.
A career .297 hitter, Votto hit .205 in 91 games this season. He had an on-base percentage of .319, the lowest of his career.
