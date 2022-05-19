Votto will make second rehab appearance for Dragons at Day Air Ball Park

The Dragons play a doubleheader against the Quad City River Bandits at Day Air Ball Park. Votto is expected to start the first game, which begins at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Reds were also postponed by rain Wednesday and play on the road against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 p.m. Thursday before starting a series in Votto’s hometown, Toronto, on Friday.