Walk-off grand slam lifts Lugnuts over Dragons

Lansing tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out run-scoring single by Brett Harri. Harris has gone 6 for 7 with three home runs in the last two games against the Dragons.

In the ninth, Lansing loaded the bases with one out before Tyler Soderstrom, the first-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2020, delivered a grand slam homer to right to end the game.

The Dragons collected just five hits. McGarry was 2 for 3 while Jose Torres was 2 for 4.

The loss was charged to Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert (1-1), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning before surrendering Soderstrom’s home run with one out in the ninth.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980