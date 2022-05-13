dayton-daily-news logo
Walk-off grand slam lifts Lugnuts over Dragons

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
49 minutes ago

Lansing’s Tyler Soderstrom connected on a walk-off grand slam home run to break a 3-3 tie with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Lugnuts to a 7-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night.

The Lugnuts have won two of three so far in the six-game series that will continue through Sunday.

Lansing overcame another home run by Dayton’s Alex McGarry, his league-leading 10th of the season.  McGarry reached double-figures in home runs quicker than any Dayton hitter since at least 2004.

Eight of the 10 runs in the game came on home runs.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 before taking the lead in the top of the sixth inning as Elly De La Cruz blasted a 433-foot home run to get the Dragons scoring started. Following the home run, Nick Quintana walked, and Alex McGarry launched a home run to right field to put Dayton up 3-2.

Lansing tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out run-scoring single by Brett Harri. Harris has gone 6 for 7 with three home runs in the last two games against the Dragons.

In the ninth, Lansing loaded the bases with one out before Tyler Soderstrom, the first-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2020, delivered a grand slam homer to right to end the game.

The Dragons collected just five hits. McGarry was 2 for 3 while Jose Torres was 2 for 4.

The loss was charged to Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert (1-1), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning before surrendering Soderstrom’s home run with one out in the ninth.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 980

