Walk-off HR lifts Fort Wayne past Dayton

Fort Wayne’s Nerwilian Cedeno hit a walk-off three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-4 on Wednesday night. he TinCaps trailed 4-1 with two outs in the ninth before rallying to win.

The Dayton loss coupled with a 10-inning win by West Michigan over South Bend left the Dragons 1 1/2 games out of first place in the Midwest League’s East Division. Fort Wayne moved back into a tie with the Dragons for second place with 22 games to play.

The Dragons built a 4-1 lead over the first eight innings. Jack Rogers blasted a two-run home run in the first, his 11th homer of the year. In the top of the third, Edwin Arroyo tripled and scored on Sal Stewart’s single to make it 3-0. Fort Wayne’s Jakob Marsee hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1, but the Dragons responded with a run in the fifth when Arroyo tripled again and scored on Stewart’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

Dayton reliever Braxton Roxby entered the game to pitch to start the bottom of the ninth inning. Roxby, who had a 1.64 ERA over his last 25 appearances since May 14, had tossed three scoreless innings on the road trip entering Wednesday’s game. Fort Wayne’s Graham Pauley opened the inning with a double to right-center, but Roxby retired the next two hitters and was an out away from closing out a Dayton win. The next batter, Anthony Vilar, hit a ground ball that Dayton second baseman Carlos Jorge misplayed for an error, allowing the game to continue as Pauley scored to make it 4-2. Kervin Pichardo singled to right to move Villar to third, and Roxby threw a wild pitch that brought in Vilar to make it 4-3. Roxby walked Marsee to put runners at first and second and bring up Cedeno, who lifted a home run to left field to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Chris McElvain and relievers Andrew Moore and Zach Maxwell combined to limit Fort Wayne to just one run over the first eight innings. Moore and Maxwell both fired 100 mph fastballs in their outings.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Arroyo tied a club record with two triples, and Stewart also had two hits while driving in two runs. Rogers’ home run extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games.