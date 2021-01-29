Watch: Dayton center turns tables on interviewers

In normal years, Dayton Flyers players and coach Anthony Grant talk to local media at the Cronin Center about once a week or after games at UD Arena.
This season, all interviews are being conducted via Zoom, the video app, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Dayton center Jordy Tshimanga turned the interview around. When members of the local media talking to him on Zoom finished with their questions, Tshimanga said, “I’ve got a question. How is each one of you gentlemen doing?”
“I am doing great,” said Andre Johnson, of Dayton247Now.com.
David Jablonski, of the Dayton Daily News, turned the camera on his son, Chase, who was sitting next to him on the couch eating cheese puffs.
“I got my vaccine Monday, so I’m feeling great,” said Hal McCoy, the Hall of Fame baseball writer who still writes about the Reds for the Dayton Daily News and covers the Flyers for Press Pros Magazine.
