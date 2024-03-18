WATCH: Dayton fans react to NCAA tournament news

The tension felt by the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena on Sunday matched what thousands of their fans were feeling during the NCAA tournament Selection Show.
The Dayton Daily News asked fans before the announcement to film themselves watching the show and reacting to the news of Dayton’s inclusion. The video at the top of this story shows those reactions.
The No. 7 seed Flyers will play No. 10 seed Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was the second-to-last game announced in the 68-team bracket.
Dayton sold out every home game for the third straight season, averaging 13,407 fans. It has sold out 59 home games in a row.
The flyers finished 15-0 at home. UD ranked 21st in the nation in attendance last season after ranking 19th with the same attendance the previous season.
