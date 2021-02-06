Watson, Crutcher lead Dayton to halftime lead with famous face in stands

Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson each scored 12 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 36-32 halftime lead against George Mason on Friday at UD Arena.
Watson’s former Athens High School teammate, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, watched the game from one corner of the stands. He was sitting near Molly Watson, Ibi’s mom, and a couple rows behind Crutcher’s family.
Watson played high school basketball with Burrow for two seasons before transferring to Pickerington Central for his last two seasons.
Watson has stayed in touch with Burrow. In December 2019, before Burrow won the Heisman Trophy with LSU, Watson said, “We still talk a lot. We hung out last summer for about a week. I went back to Athens. I’m really excited for him. I’m happy to see him doing well. I hope he gets the Heisman.”
Dayton led the entire first half after jumping out to an 8-2 lead. It had its largest lead, 28-19, with 5:15 to play. George Mason climbed back into the game with a 9-3 run.
Watson and Crutcher combined to make 5 of 9 3-pointers. Dayton made 7 of 13 3-pointers, while George Mason made 2 of 11. George Mason outscored Dayton 20-10 in the paint.