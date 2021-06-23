Wayne basketball coach Travis Trice Sr. joining Wright State men’s basketball staff

Travis Trice Sr. is leaving Wayne High School to join the men’s basketball staff at Wright State.
“We are excited to add Travis to our program,” Wright State head coach Scott Nagy said in a statement. “He brings a lot of experience and local connection as a head high school coach in Dayton.”
Trice coached the Warriors girls basketball team since the summer of 2017.
Prior to that, he was the head coach of the boys team for 10 seasons and won the state title in 2015.
In total, Trice’s teams won nine conference championships, and he sent 49 players to college basketball including 24 Division I signees.
Among the latter are his sons, Travis Jr. (Michigan State) and D’Mitrik (Wisconsin) and daughter Olivia (Bowling Green).
Last season, the Warriors lineup include four Division I signees in Bree Hall (South Carolina), Lovie Malone (Valparaiso), Alyssa Hargrove-Hall (Stetson) and Jacquel Bronaugh (IUPUI).
Trice Sr. was a standout player in his day, playing for Purdue and Butler, and he is a member of the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
“He is a great fit for our program who values the right things and will help our players grow,” Nagy said.