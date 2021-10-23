Wayne rolls Centerville to grab share of GWOC title

Centerville (7-3, 5-2) matched Wayne early and was tied 14-14 on touchdown passes of 15 and 5 yards from Chase Harrison to Cam Smith. With Wayne up 21-14, the momentum shifted when Wayne’s Terrell Ball forced a fumble and recovered it. A 34-yard run by Kinley set up his 2-yard touchdown for a 28-14 lead with 3:30 left in the half.

The Warriors and Elks will host first-round playoff games Friday in Division I, Region 2. The OHSAA will announce the pairings Sunday at approximately 3 p.m.