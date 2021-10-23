Wayne rolls Centerville to grab share of GWOC title

HUBER HEIGHTS – Wayne’s running game couldn’t be stopped Friday night and the Warriors rolled to a 42-21 victory over Centerville to earn a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference crown.
The Warriors (8-2, 6-1) are co-champions with Springfield, a 47-0 winner over Northmont on Friday.
Wayne scored on six straight possessions, rushed for a season-high 453 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 80 yards by quarterback Bryan Kinley and 58 and 48 by running back Jordan Ward. Kinley rushed 12 times for 221 yards, including 214 in the first half, and three first-half touchdowns. Ward ran for 184 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.
Centerville (7-3, 5-2) matched Wayne early and was tied 14-14 on touchdown passes of 15 and 5 yards from Chase Harrison to Cam Smith. With Wayne up 21-14, the momentum shifted when Wayne’s Terrell Ball forced a fumble and recovered it. A 34-yard run by Kinley set up his 2-yard touchdown for a 28-14 lead with 3:30 left in the half.
The Warriors and Elks will host first-round playoff games Friday in Division I, Region 2. The OHSAA will announce the pairings Sunday at approximately 3 p.m.