Wayne standout named McDonald’s All-American

Wayne High School senior Aubryanna “Bree” Hall was named Tuesday to the 2021 McDonald’s All-America team.
A 6-foot guard, Hall is the only Ohioan on the 24-player roster.
The South Carolina recruit averages 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. Hall is shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a game played this season. The team will be celebrated virtually.
Hall is the eighth player from the Cox First Media coverage area to make the girls’ McDonald’s All-America team. Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld was named to the team last year. The first were Alison Bales of Beavercreek and Brandie Hoskins of Chaminade Julienne in 2003. They were followed by Amber Gray of Lakota West (2008), Samari Walker of CJ (2010), Ally Mallot of Madison (2011) and Kathryn Westbeld of Fairmont (2014).
Hall and the Warriors (18-3) face Princeton on Saturday in the Division I district finals.