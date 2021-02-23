Wayne standout named McDonald’s All-American

Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a game played this season. The team will be celebrated virtually.

Hall is the eighth player from the Cox First Media coverage area to make the girls’ McDonald’s All-America team. Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld was named to the team last year. The first were Alison Bales of Beavercreek and Brandie Hoskins of Chaminade Julienne in 2003. They were followed by Amber Gray of Lakota West (2008), Samari Walker of CJ (2010), Ally Mallot of Madison (2011) and Kathryn Westbeld of Fairmont (2014).