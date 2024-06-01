Wayne wins first girls track state title in school history

Wayne nearly pulled off a sweep of the team titles. The boys scored 29 points and lost to Elyria by one. Elyria sprinter Mateo Medina won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to score 30 points by himself.

The Wayne boys team won state titles in 1995 and 2000 and was state runner-up in 2002.

Sophomore Ric’Keya White starred for the girls team, winning the 110 hurdles (14.28 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (42.69). She also finished sixth in the 100 (12.19) and helped the 4x100 relay team to a second-place finish (46.87).

There were other state champions from the area crowned in D-I:

• Lebanon senior Calvin Kilgallon won the 800 (1:51.23).

• Lakota West’s Kenyon Norman, Amare Minor, Rece Mason and Joel Nimoh won the 4x100 relay (41.67).

• Troy senior Devon Strobel won the Division I state championship in the discus.