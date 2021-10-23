Week 10 Roundup: Piqua, Preble Shawnee, Marion Local cap perfect regular seasons; Tipp, Fenwick coaches reach milestones

OTHER GAMES

Fairmont 46, Beavercreek 19: Drew Baker and Male’k Hillon combined for 270 rushing yards to lead Fairmont (6-4). Baker racked up 128 yards with three touchdowns and Hillon had 142 yards with one TD. Will Porter tacked on 89 rushing yards and a pair of TDs. Soloman Hardaman scored on a punt return and Spencer Johnson had a rushing TD for ‘Creek (0-10).

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7: Sam Feldman tossed two touchdowns and ran in a third and Sam Ruzzo added two rushing scores to lead ‘Boro (5-4). Luke Zier and Terry Allphin each hauled in a TD pass. ‘Burg wrapped up the season at 6-4.

Sidney 38, Xenia 0: Donavin Johnson and Devin Taborn each passed for a pair of touchdowns and Martez Harris had a TD run for Sidney, which secured the Miami Valley League Valley division title. It marks the first league title for Sidney since 1970.

Troy 31, Butler 0: Jahari Ward scored three rushing touchdowns and Donnie Stanley hooked up with Evan Jones on a 45-yard TD pass to lead Troy (6-4). Butler fell to 4-6.

Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13: Head coach Matt Burgbacher reached 100 career victories with the win for Tippecanoe (8-2), runners-up in the MVL Miami division. Greenville finished with a 2-8 record.

Fenwick 41, Carroll 0: Head coach Mark Mueller notched his 100th career victory in the shutout win for Fenwick (3-6). Carroll fell to 1-8.

Bellbrook 35, Valley View 25: The victory gave Bellbrook (8-2) a share of the SWBL East Division title with Monroe.

Preble Shawnee 63, Dixie 13: Preble Shawnee (10-0) completed a perfect season and won an outright Western Ohio Athletic Conference title.

Twin Valley South 28, Tri-County North 20: With 20 unanswered points in the second half TVS (4-6) beat TCN (5-5).

Miami East 30, Covington 9: Austin Francis had three rushing touchdowns, all in the third quarter, to lead Miami East (4-6).

Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14: With a seventh consecutive win, Milton-Union (9-1) took home the Three Rivers Conference title.

Marion Local 34, Anna 0: Marion Local (10-0) wrapped up an undefeated regular season and a Miidwest Athletic Conference title.