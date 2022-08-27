Week 2 Roundup: Beavercreek snaps 12-game losing streak; Fairmont, Northmont, Springboro move to 2-0

Springboro 27, Withrow 21: Evan Ruzzo tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third, throwing for 128 yards and scrambling for 217 on the ground to pace ‘Boro. Willizhuan Yates added 13 carries for 101 yards with a TD run and TD catch. Springboro jumped ahead to a 27-0 lead in the first half and held off a Withrow rally to get the win.

Wayne 53, Reynoldsburg 7: Zachariah Williams and Isaiah Thompson each eclipsed the century mark on the ground, with Williams scoring three touchdowns and Thompson running for two. Tyrell Lewis added two touchdown passes and finished with 298 yards.

Tippecanoe 34, Sidney 20: Xavier Jones scampered for 105 yards with two touchdowns to lead a Tippecanoe second-half rally. Liam Poronsky connected with Evan Liette on a TD pass and ran in another score for ‘Tipp. Tucker Herron passed for a pair of touchdowns for Sidney.

Stebbins 42, Greenville 21: Adrian Norton passed for three touchdowns, each to Rayvonn Harris-Belle, and ran in two more to pace Stebbins. Damir Dewberry added 178 rushing yards with a TD run. Brock Short scored all three touchdowns for Greenville.

Butler 35, Fairborn 21: Luke Seibert doled out touchdown passes to Austin Flohre and Tayven Crump along with a rushing score to lead Butler. J.T. Smith had a passing and a rushing TD for Fairborn.

Piqua 58, West Carrollton 0: Brady Ouhl threw four touchdown passes, three to Ryan Brown, and Andrew Miller ran for 124 yards to lead Piqua in the rout.

Brookville 46, Anna 14: Tim Davis rumbled for 198 yards with three touchdowns and Kory Davis hauled in a pair of touchdowns from Keegan Mehr along with an interception return for a score to lead Brookville.

Northridge 33, Oakwood 14: Ta’Ron Hill and Jeremy Henry recorded two touchdown runs apiece and Jayden Kelly added one rushing TD. Max Parker accounted for both scores for Oakwood.

Milton-Union 24, Valley View 14: Michael Elam ran for two touchdowns and caught another off a Nate Morter throw for Milton-Union. Caden Henson threw two touchdowns for Valley View.

Greeneview 38, Waynesville 35: Cole DeHaven scrambled into the end zone from one yard out with 22 seconds to play to put Greeneview ahead. DeHaven finished 6-of-12 through the air for 111 yards with a touchdown to go with 123 yards scrambling and two TDs.

St. Marys 21, Defiance 6: St. Marys opened Western Buckeye League play with a win thanks in part to a two touchdown night from Aiden Hinkle.

Versailles 26, Fort Loramie 21: Michael Osborne tallied three touchdowns and the Versailles defense came up big with a fourth and goal stop in the final minutes to earn a 15th consecutive victory.

Fort Recovery 26, Urbana 21: Troy Homan led Fort Recovery with 130 yards rushing.