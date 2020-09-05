Week 2 roundup: Wayne, Northmont, ‘Boro score GWOC wins; Carroll beats CJ on final play of game

Stebbins 22, Sidney 20: Nate Keller ran in the go-ahead score for Stebbins at the end of the third quarter. Keller finished with 133 yards through the air and 130 on the ground. Ced Johnson passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns to pace Sidney.

Troy 34, Xenia 7: Nick Barr got Troy off to a quick start with a 40-yard touchdown catch from Josh Mayfield on the first play from scrimmage. Barr tallied two TD catches and La’Manual Kemp-Short had two TD runs for Troy.

Milton-Union 13, Madison 12: Dalton Henry found Jesse Allmon in the back of the end zone as time expired to give Madison a shot at the win but Milton-Union stopped the ensuing two-point conversion.

Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0: Jayden Dehaven ran in two scores and Carter Williams hauled in five catches for 119 yards with a TD to pace Greeneview.

Mechanicsburg 37, West Jefferson 29: The ’Burg defense forced four turnovers, including a fumble recovery and interception by Keith Bebout, to hold on for the victory.

Tri-County North 52, Twin Valley South 7: Luke Eby ran in three touchdowns to help TCN head coach Adam Hall earn his first career victory.

St. Marys 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT: Aiden Hinkle punched it in from one yard out in overtime for St. Marys and Dylan Giesige got the game-winning sack.

Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13: Darren Meier intercepted a New Bremen pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Marion Local.