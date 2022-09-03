Week 3 roundup: GWOC teams cap non-conference slate with impressive wins

Northmont stormed out to a big lead early with Deuce Cortner dishing out long touchdown throws to Javien Brownlee and Da’Lin Wilkins.

Noah McClure added a 33-yard TD run and Nate Schommer had a scoop and score on a botched punt. Josiah Belton tallied 12 tackles to lead Northmont on defense.

Kamron Payne broke up a pass in the back of the end zone on the final play of the game to give Fairmont the win. Will Holt set a new school record with a 48-yard field goal and Drew Baker had a rushing TD for the Firebirds.

Centerville (3-0) will travel to Miamisburg (2-1) next week; Northmont (3-0) will host Fairmont (3-0); Wayne (2-1) is at Springfield (2-0). Entering conference play next week, GWOC schools are a combined 19-4.

OTHER GAMES

Elder 21, Springboro 20: Evan Ruzzo threw touchdowns to Cade Lamb and Michael Brecht and Will Yates opened the second half with an 80-yard touchdown run to take the lead for ‘Boro (2-1), but Elder rallied.

Beavercreek 56, Ponitz 23: ‘Creek (2-1) picked up a second consecutive win for the first time since the 2019 season.

Sidney 49, Greenville 48, OT: Martez Harris had two rushing touchdowns in overtime to lead Sidney to victory. Jy Foster-Wheeler and Isaiah Foster also recorded a pair of TD runs for Sidney. Evan Manix threw three touchdowns and Brock Short had two rushing scores and a receiving TD for Greenville in a losing effort.

Xenia 47, Fairborn 0: Trei’Shaun Sanders racked up 185 rushing yards with four touchdowns to lead Xenia (3-0). Ramon Browder added 148 rushing yards with a TD and Gavin McManus hit Tremell Wright on a pair of long scoring passes.

Eaton 31, Talawanda 14: Brock Ebright connected with Brayden Deem and Leslie Orr on a touchdown throw apiece and Cordis Berard and Danny Caldwell each had a rushing score for Eaton. Cale Leitch threw a TD pass for Talawanda and D.J. Morris-Williams had a 50-yard fumble return for a score.

Brookville 44, Bethel 13: Tim Davis ran for 128 yards with two touchdowns, Keegan Mehr threw a TD and ran in another and Vinny Brookshire had a pick-six and recorded a safety to lead Brookville.

Valley View 33, Ross 0: Caden Henson went 15-of-22 for 204 yards with a pair of touchdown throws and Jacob Clark rumbled for 133 yards with two rushing scores to pace Valley View.

Northwestern 34, Miami East 20: Brock Mansfield scrambled for four touchdowns and threw another one to pace Northwestern. Mansfield finished with 174 rushing yards and 117 passing. Dylan Williams ran for all three scores for Miami East.

Marion Local 34, Minster 0: Tate Hess tossed three touchdowns and Kyle Otte hauled in two TD passes and ran for another to lead Marion Local.