Week 3 roundup: Northmont, Stebbins, Piqua move to 3-0

New Richmond 21, Sidney 7: E.J. Davis ran in the game-tying score on the opening drive of the second half but New Richmond pulled away with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

McNicholas 28, Carroll 7: Carroll’s defense kept the score close but a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns put the game away for McNicholas. Andy Walker ran in the lone TD for Carroll.

Graham 14, North Union 13: Austin McKee opened the scoring for Graham with a 55-yard pick-six, Brady King tacked on a 4-yard TD run and the Graham defense held off a North Union rally effort.

Monroe 30, Eaton 23: Eaton’s rally effort fell just short of the goal-line as Monroe stopped Eaton in the red zone to close out the game and earn its first win.

Madison 38, Dixie 6: Dontai Pendleton scored three touchdowns to lead Madison to its first victory.

Ansonia 28, Arcanum 27: Isaac Barga had a long touchdown scramble to put Ansonia ahead with 3:12 to play. Arcanum answered with a score to pull within one point in the final minute but Ansonia blocked the PAT to hold on for the win.

Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0: Collin Moore tossed touchdowns to Max Hoying, Brock Ruhenkamp, Lucas Puthoff and Nick Barhorst in the rout for Fort Loramie.

Greeneview 32, Cedarville 7: Dakota Mangan tallied 121 rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns and Jayden Dehaven added two rushing scores to pace Greeneview.

Mechanicsburg 38, Triad 0: Keith Bebout recorded two touchdowns and Aaron Conley passed for 178 yards to pace 'Burg.

Wayne Trace 41, Troy Christian 7: Jonathan Haddad ran back a kickoff 88 yards for the lone Troy Christian touchdown.

Marion Local 21, Versailles 20 OT: Marion Local opened overtime with a TD and Versailles answered with a score but the two-point pass attempt fell incomplete.

Anna 34, Parkway 33: Anna scored with under a minute remaining to pull ahead and win in a thriller.