Week 3 roundup: Northmont, Stebbins, Piqua move to 3-0

Cade Rice led a Northmont attack to help improve the T-Bolts to 3-0 with a 42-8 win over Beavercreek.
Rice finished 15-of-20 with 269 yards and three touchdowns. Cameron Jones added two rushing scores and Markus Allen tallied four catches for 95 yards and a TD.
Allan Hopkins had a 95-yard TD run for 'Creek.
Stebbins 26, Xenia 23: Stebbins mounted a second-half rally to improve to 3-0. Nate Keller connected with Dalton King on a pair of touchdown passes and Marvelous Rutledge had a TD run. Tawfiq Jabbar opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return TD for Xenia and Ramon Browder added 18 carries for 115 yards and a score.
Piqua 49, Greenville 0: Jasiah Medley rumbled for 161 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns to pace a Piqua attack that topped 500 total yards. Brady Ouhl added 132 passing yards with a touchdown on a 10-of-12 night and Piqua improved to 3-0.
New Richmond 21, Sidney 7: E.J. Davis ran in the game-tying score on the opening drive of the second half but New Richmond pulled away with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
McNicholas 28, Carroll 7: Carroll’s defense kept the score close but a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns put the game away for McNicholas. Andy Walker ran in the lone TD for Carroll.
Graham 14, North Union 13: Austin McKee opened the scoring for Graham with a 55-yard pick-six, Brady King tacked on a 4-yard TD run and the Graham defense held off a North Union rally effort.
Monroe 30, Eaton 23: Eaton’s rally effort fell just short of the goal-line as Monroe stopped Eaton in the red zone to close out the game and earn its first win.
Madison 38, Dixie 6: Dontai Pendleton scored three touchdowns to lead Madison to its first victory.
Ansonia 28, Arcanum 27: Isaac Barga had a long touchdown scramble to put Ansonia ahead with 3:12 to play. Arcanum answered with a score to pull within one point in the final minute but Ansonia blocked the PAT to hold on for the win.
Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0: Collin Moore tossed touchdowns to Max Hoying, Brock Ruhenkamp, Lucas Puthoff and Nick Barhorst in the rout for Fort Loramie.
Greeneview 32, Cedarville 7: Dakota Mangan tallied 121 rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns and Jayden Dehaven added two rushing scores to pace Greeneview.
Mechanicsburg 38, Triad 0: Keith Bebout recorded two touchdowns and Aaron Conley passed for 178 yards to pace 'Burg.
Wayne Trace 41, Troy Christian 7: Jonathan Haddad ran back a kickoff 88 yards for the lone Troy Christian touchdown.
Marion Local 21, Versailles 20 OT: Marion Local opened overtime with a TD and Versailles answered with a score but the two-point pass attempt fell incomplete.
Anna 34, Parkway 33: Anna scored with under a minute remaining to pull ahead and win in a thriller.